IGP takes notice of use of force against protesters by police

The Inspector General of Police Sindh, A.D. Khawaja has shown serious concern at the recent unpleasant incidents of use of force between protesters and local police in Karachi.

He maintained that Sindh police recognize and respect right of citizens to peaceful protests. Karachi police handles at an average of 8 to 10 protest organised daily which are handled smoothly every day.

However, he has appealed the sugarcane growers and teacher’s associations interested in staging protest demonstrations to exercise their legal rights within the boundary of law and without causing undue inconvenience to the citizens or hindrances in the smooth flow of traffic. Teachers and growers who are a source of inspiration for future generations should be cautious against exploitation by the vested groups by setting exemplary conduct in respecting the law, he said. Meanwhile all concerned departments are also requested to give patient hearing to these Associations for resolving their legitimate issues

Khawaja said the organizers of the protests should inform the local administration and police in advance of their planned protests and the police will regulate and facilitate such peaceful protests.

He appealed to all such associations to respect the sanctity and security of Red Zone where important buildings like superior courts Foreign missions, Governor House and CM House are located as such rallies and ‘red zone’ can be targeted by terrorist for their nefarious designs.