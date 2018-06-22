IGP takes notice of torture

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Amjad Javed Saleemi has taken notice of media reports regarding allegedly torture incident in the Korangi area of the city.

A police statement issued here on Thursday said that the IGP has sought inquiry report from East DIG East, SSP Korangi in this regard.

The IGP also ordered SSP Investigation to personally conduct investigation into the matter.nspector General of Police (IGP- Sindh), Amjad Javeed Saleemi has asked for activation of Sports department of Sindh Police.