IGP takes notice of girl student harassment

Zafar Ahmed Khan

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi on Monday took notice of the footage on social media about the alleged harassment of a final year student of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University in Nawabshah by the head of English department.

The police chief sought detailed inquiry report from Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad. The IGP directed the DIG to conduct a comprehensive inquiry, submit a detailed report and take all necessary legal actions to resolve the matter.

Earlier, the female student told a press conference along with her father at the local press club that she kept complaining against the teacher to the vice chancellor but the latter never took action against him. She claimed that her father also approached the varsity administration but was threatened with dire consequences.

“I have been under immense mental stress for months and cannot bear it anymore,” she said, and urged the media to help her.

