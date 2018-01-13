IGP for strict action against culprits involved in abusing women, children

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General Police Punjab captain retired Arif Nawaz Khan has said that the delay in police proceedings pertaining to abuses with women and children will not be tolerated at all and immediate arrest of culprits of these crimes must be ensured. He said that the officers or officials who procrastinate the proceedings of child abuse, they will be dealt with strict disciplinary action. He further said that, firing or torture on citizens in case of emergency is not acceptable at all and action will be taken against these officials. He emphasized upon to ensure devised SOPs of public handling during protests and sit ins. at any cost. He gave these directions while addressing to a video link conference to all Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers. The conference was attended by Addl IG operations Amir Zulfiqar Khan, AIG Operations Muhammad Kashif and PS to IGP Sajjad Hassan Manj with other officers.

IG Punjab has directed the RPOs and DPOs to take steps to improve the efficiency of Anti Riots Force in case of emergency during protests and mobs and also ensure that anti riots squads equipped with all necessities of mega phones, water canon are quite ready to cater any untoward incident in all districts.