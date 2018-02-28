IGP Sindh reviews setting up of CROs in Sindh prisons

General of Police (IGP), Sindh, A.D.Khawaja on Tuesday reviewed the establishment of Crime Record Offices (CROs) in all jails in Sindh at a meeting here on Tuesday.

IG Jails Sindh Nusrat Mangan, CPLC Chief Zubair Habib, the DIG headquarters Sindh, the DIG Training, the DIG CIA, the AIG Admin CPO and Director IT CPO attended the meeting, said a statement.

The IG Sindh said that installation of CRO System in all jails in Sindh be ensured on the pattern of Punjab so as to ensure inter- linkage to maintain data-base of crimes.

The Director IT briefed the meeting that all modern equipments are being utilized to maintain the crime record and database.

She said that the process of the computerization of available record and whole database is underway.

She said that 50 multi-scan palm devices has been installed while 50 more devices will also be installed soon.

The IG Jails Sindh assured his full cooperation for provision of space in jails to establish CROs.

The IGP Sindh directed that the installation of multi-scans palm devices in CROs should be ensured. He also directed to take appropriate steps to ensure mutual linkage between the CROs in Sindh’s jails and the CROs in jails at other provinces.

He directed the DIG headquarters Sindh to finalize the arrangements for installation of modern equipments in the CROs of 20 jails in Sindh.—APP

Related