IGP Sindh not interested to serve masses, acting as representative of elites: Haleem Adil

General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh is not interested to provide security to lives and properties of the masses but he seems to be working as a representative of the elite class.

Talking to media outside the Sindh Assembly here Monday, Aleem Adil alleged that the IGP Sindh is neither representing the province neither the federal government, but instead he is serving the vested interests of the elite class. He said they have already written a letter to the prime minister to change the sitting IGP Sindh and post a new IGP who can ensure safety of life and property of citizens.

The PTI leader said this is not the era of Bhutto so that the country could break. He said this is the era of Imran Khan, in which the country would be built and strengthened. He said Pakistan is in safe hands and it is not in the hands of corrupt politicians who put the country on stake for their vested interests.

He said we will not forgive Murad Ali Shah, who gave a statement against the country and violated the sanctity of his own oath. He said the corrupt politicians sent money and gold abroad through boats and launches and we will bring this money back to the country.

Haleem Adil said now the country is attaining progress and prosperity. He said the people are getting tax relief and the economy is progressing and exports increasing. He said only those people would remain in the PPP who can ‘generate’ money for their leaders. He said now corruption cases are also being unearthed against Advisor Murtaza Wahab. He said Fareed Dayo is made principal of S M Law College because he was fighting a legal battle against the Advisor.

The PTI provincial leader said on one hand a piece of land given in the name of horticultural society is being canceled and on the other hand there is signature of the Advisor on whose order as minister the land was allotted. He said if our workers are troubled we will expose every member of the PPP. He alleged that from Murad to Wahab everyone is drowned in corruption.

Haleem Adil said that Khursheed Shah is becoming more loyal to king than the king and he is fighting the battle of Shahbaz Sharif. He said Shah knows that the next turn to jail is of Zardari. He said the PPP attacked one of our MPAs through their terrorist. He said no one from the PPP visited the injured MPA and inquired about his health. He said if sections of anti-terrorism law were not included in the case of Ramzan Ghanchi we will besiege the office of the IGP Sindh. He said my life is in danger from Bilawal House side and I am getting threats.

He said we are not afraid and will continue to expose their corruption. He said Manzoor Wassan had perhaps asked from some magician who told him that Nawaz and Zardari would meet in jail. He said the terrorist face of the PPP has already been exposed.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp