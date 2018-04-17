IGP Sindh inaugurates Women Protection Centre

The Sindh police have established a women protection center here to check the incients of violence against women.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja formally inaugurated the center the other day. The inaugural ceremony was attended, among others, by DIG Sukkur Khadim Rind, DIG Larkana

Abdullah Shaikh, SSP Sukkur Amjad aikh, women members of districts council Sukkur, members of human rights and gender watch committee and other police officials.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh briefed the members about the principal mission of the center.

The IGP Sindh, in his address, said that the main purpose of the centre is to check violence against women and children and ensure their protection.—APP

