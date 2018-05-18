IGP Sindh inaugurates Women, Children protection desk

Inspector General of Sindh Police A.D.Khawaja on Thursday formally inaugurated the women and children protection desk in the West zone here.

DIGP West Amir Farooqi, SSP district West Omar Shahid Hamid and SSP Central Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Khan were also present, said a statement.

Speaking about the Desk, the Sindh Police chief said that the objective of establishing the Desk is to stop the incidents of harassment of women and children and initiate action against the culprits.

He said that the staffers of the desk will be paid double monthly salaries and only those have spirit to serve the humanity—APP

