IGP reviews progress report of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s case

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, A.D. Khawaja Wednesday reviewed the progress reports pertaining to Naqeebullah Mehsud and issued further directives in this regards.

The IGP chaired a meeting to this effect at Central Police Office here, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Additional I.G CTD Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Additional I.G Karachi Aftab Pathan, DIG East Sultan Ali Khawaja, DIG South Azad Khan, SSP Malir Adeel Chandio, SSP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani, SSP Investigation Zulfiqar Mehar, I.G Operations Sindh Tanveer Alam and others.—APP

