IGP reviews performance of Khidmat Marakaz and Khidmat Counters

Salim Ahmed

Upto 13 services other than “thanas” to facilitate the public, Khidmat Marakaz and Khidmat Counters established in 36 districts are busy day and night to serve the people with the spirit to save the valuable time and money of the people of Punjab by unburden the police station which enabled police stations to enhance its performance on professional grounds.

This was stated by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi while presiding over the evaluation of the Khidmat Marakiz across Punjab at Central Police Office, Lahore. DIG Discipline and Inspection, Ahsan Younas and his team briefed the IGP in a meeting held at Central Police Office, Lahore, today.

Ahsan Younas told the IGP that 1.5 million people have been the beneficiaries of 8787 complaint cell so far according to details from the 1st January to 31st December 2018 relief has been provided to 481660 people from these 36 Khidmat Marakiz. Which included 254615 character certificates, 148433 employees verification, 29349 vehicle verification, 22788 entries of tenants, 15409 Loss Reports, 4926 copies of FIR, 3976 medico legal certificates, 1876 across district character certificate, 165 crime reports whereas, 34 violations against women have been registered in these Khidmat Marakiz.

Ahsan Younas further told the IGP that 1021797 license have been issued from Khidmat Marakiz. Which included 680623 learner, 221441 renewal of learner, 89564 renewal of regular license, 28119 regular license, 1176 international license whereas, 874 license have been issued from other districts through integrated system.

During the meeting the PPO directed the DIG D&I to share all information regarding the complaints and its redressal received through 8787 on daily basis.

Ahsan Younas further told the IGP that from 1st January 2019 to 3rd January, 44 complaints of non registration of FIRs have been received and 44 FIRs have been launched after quick action.

