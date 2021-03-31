IGP promotes the officers to the rank of SSP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that departmental promotion and increase in rank in the police service actually reflects an increase in responsibilities therefore, the promoted officers should make equal implementation of law , observance of merit and best service delivery and protection to citizens their motto and goal.

He further said that the role of supervisory officers is of paramount importance in maintaining the writ of state, eradication of crime and ensuring timely

measures for the service of the citizens, hence the promoted officers should play the role of best team leader in order to make full use of abilities of their subordinates so that the problems of the citizens could be solved on priority basis.

He further said

that in order to transform the Punjab Police from a force to a service, special attention should be paid to public service and modern community policing so that the rule of law and crime eradication process could be improved as per the guidelines of

modern policing.

He expressed these views while talking to the officers promoted to the posts of SSP at the Central Police Office here today after affixing new rank badges.

Along with IG Punjab, Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar and CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar promoted the officers to new posts and affixed badges on them.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar and DIG Headquarters Shehzada Sultan were also present on the occasion.