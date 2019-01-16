IGP praises CCPO Lahore for recovering Saad

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Inspector General Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi praised CCPO Lahore, BA Nasir and DIG operations, Waqas Nazeer for safely recovering five year old Saad and directed that all resources should be utilized for provision of safety to property and lives of people especially women and children and continue actions for elimination of criminals.

According to the details, resident of Chah Bismillah, Dholonwal, Multan road Lahore, five year old Saad was on recreation with his parents in Iqbal Park when a veil clad woman succeeded in kidnapping Saad. After receiving the information regarding kidnapping CCPO BA Nasir directed DIG operations Waqas Nazeer to take quick action. FIR under case 66/19,363 TP was registered in Iqbal Town Police station and Police started to search the child.

Under leadership of DIG Investigation a team was formed which started search of child with the help of footage of cameras and safe city authority. In addition to it, search operation quickened with the help of other patrolling forces, dolphin and Peru forces and snap and search operation started whereas, the investigation from close relatives, friends of the kidnapped child also started. Police also cordoned off the area, continuously monitoring all the entry and exit points.

Today, when officials of dolphin force were conducting a snap checking near Iqbal Park, a panicked and worried child with kidnapper was seen by dolphin force. Upon further investigation by Dolphin officials it was discovered that this is the same child, Saad that was kidnapped three days ago. The child was dressed in same clothes. Dolphin forces immediately got possession of the child and arrested both kidnappers and handed over them to Iqbal Town Police station. According to law a stern action is being taken against the kidnappers.

Share on: WhatsApp