IGP pins badges to female police officer

Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Tuesday pinned badges to a lady officer, Ayesha Gul, promoted to next rank of Superintendent of Police and gave a shield to her over brilliant services in Islamabad police.

According to details, a simple ceremony was held here at Central Police Officer to pin badges to promoted officers including ASP Ayesha Gul. The ceremony was attended by senior police officials including DIGs, SSPs and SPs.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that Ms. Ayesha Gul is a hardworking and dedicated police officer and hoped for her good performance in future.