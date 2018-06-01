IGP orders strict security measures for Yaum-e-Ali processions

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has ordered that all possible steps should be taken for security of 1,620 ‘Majalis’ and mourning processions on Yaum-e-Ali, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali falling on 21st of Ramazan.

He was addressing all senior officers of the department including RPOs, DPOs attending the conference through video-link at CPO office on Thursday.

He said that special attention should be paid to security plan of Yaum-e-Ali, which should be prepared under the supervision of DPOs. While devising the security plan, suggestions of local administrators of ‘Majalis’ and processions should be accommodated.

He ordered for provision of four-layered security to sensitive districts and “A” category processions. He said that no mourners should be allowed to enter the processions without checking at walk-through gates.

He said that security of markets, banks and shopping centres should be beefed up in the last decade of Ramadan and patrolling timing of Dolphin and patrolling forces should be increased in order to control street crimes.

Additional IG operations Aamir Zulfiqar Khan briefed IG Punjab in the conference that more than 40,000 police officers, officials and volunteers will perform their duties throughout the province on Yaum-e-Ali while 261 walk-through gates, 5,382 metal detectors and 996 CCTV cameras will be installed for the monitoring of processions and Majalis.

The CCPO Lahore and all RPOs briefed the IG Punjab regarding the security plan for last ‘Ashra’ of Ramadan, Yaum-e-Ali and Juma-tul Wida in special in their districts and regions.