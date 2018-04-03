IGP orders security arrangements for Bhutto’s death anniversary

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D. Khawaja on Monday directed the officials concerned to make ample security arrangements across Sindh on the occasion of 39th death anniversary of ex-prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He directed that the contingency plan in connection with the death anniversary of Z.A.Bhutto must be made with strictly, said a press release.

He said that all arrangements must be made to ensure protection of life and property of masses and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated while departmental action will be taken against the negligent official.

He also directed to ensure effective and coordinated searching, snap checking, picketing and patrolling by law enforcers on border areas and routes leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhash and Naudero.

He also directed to clear encroachments from the main route leads to Garhi Khuda Bakhash and asked to make parking arrangements on the same at a safe distance. Arrangements should also be made to immediately clear vehicle, in case any vehicle broken down on the route, he added.

The Sindh Police Chief further directed that the police stations concerned should also make effective security arrangements for protection of participants of the programs of death anniversary of Z.A.Bhutto in their respective jurisdictions.

The spokesman for the Sindh Police has advised the masses that in case they spot any suspicious person, parcel, bag or vehicle, the information should immediately be conveyed to the Madadgar 15 and offices of the DIGs and SSPs. —APP

