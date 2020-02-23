IGP orders inquiry into display of weapons by minister Monitoring Desk

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Sunday took notice of a video circulating on social media that showed Sindh Minister for Information Technology Nawab Taimur Talpur’s guards openly displaying arms during a public meeting in the Hazara Colony area of Karachi a day earlier. The Minister held a public meeting on Saturday “for the swift remedy of challenges and issues being faced by the local people”. However, a video emerged later showing Talpur’s guards standing in front of him during the meeting and openly displaying weapons. The Sindh IGP directed the city’s police chief to submit a detailed report on the matter and start legal proceedings after an inquiry into the incident, according to police sources. For his part, Talpur said that he keeps private guards for his protection because of the “inefficiency and incapability of the police” and the arms that the guards carry are licensed and that he has a permit to carry them even under section 144. “It is incomprehensible to me that the IGP would take notice of private guards carrying licensed arms,” he said. Talpur added that the “IGP’s inefficiency was a reason behind the murder of MPA Shahnaz Ansari in Naushahro Feroze; she wasn’t provided security even after she submitted an application for it.” He further alleged that the IGP’s inefficiency was also behind the murder of journalist Aziz Memon.