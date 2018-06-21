IGP orders immediate action on police welfare cases

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Amjad Jawed Saleemi ordered the disposal of all pending applications of the families of martyred police officials within one month relating to departmental aid and other due facilities and incentives.

The IGP was presiding over a meeting at the Police Head Office to review the measures taken for police officials and their families by the Police Welfare Branch, said an official statement.

Sindh Assistant IGPs Welfare, Operations and Admin, and City Police Officer attended the meeting. The AIGP Welfare briefed the meeting on the steps being taken for the welfare of police.

The IGP directed that such meetings should be held every month to review steps for the welfare of police officials and their families.

He said the police welfare fund is meant for the police officials and their families and no negligence would be tolerated on this account.The IGP said he would soon visit all the injured police officers and cops to ensure that they were getting due facilities. —APP

