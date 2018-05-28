IGP orders foolproof security for Sachal Sarmast’s Urs

Staff Reporter

Security measures have been announced for strin-gent security measures to be carried out on the occasion of Sachal Sarmast’s Urs.

Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh AD Khowaja on Sunday di-rected police officials to make measures for foolproof security ar-rangements for 197th Urs of Sufi Saint and poet Sachal Sarmast Khowaja.

The official directed his subordinates to launch technical sweeping around and inside the tomb during three day Urs and en-sure extraordinary se-curity arrangements.

The IGP directed them to ensure advanced in-telligence collection and conduct physical checking at walk through gates.

The police chief also ordered to conduct daily snap checking and patrolling at na-tional highway and re-moval of encroach-ments around the tomb.

Khowaja told the con-cerned DIG and SSPs to remain in touch with each other and make extraordinary security arrangements in the area.

Besides, he also in-structed the SSPs DSPs and to carry out all possible measures for foolproof security and to cooperate with area .