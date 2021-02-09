IGP orders crackdown against drug peddlers

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all police officials to launch massive crackdown against drug pushers, wine sellers and those involved in immoral activities.

He directed DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar to monitor overall performance of police officials in this regard and curb anti-social activities with massive action against the outlaws.

The IGP said that strict action should be taken against those involved in drug peddling activities and directed for launching crackdown against drug pushers and register cases against those involved in such heinous crime.

The IGP said that no influence can be tolerated in massive crackdown against criminals as action would speak louder and no discrimination to be made.—APP