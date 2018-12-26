IGP launches ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Staff Reporter

An international campaign on strengthening community-police relations titled ‘Coffee with a Cop’ was formally launched by Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam at Central Police Office.

Members of Civil Society lead by Ms. Fouzia Tariq, participated in the event.

Prominent participants of the event included Aftab Pathan, Addl. IG Police Sindh and Abdul Khalique ShaiKh DIG Headquarters.

Eminent members representing civil society included Justice (R) Majida Rizvi, Niaz Siddiki, Ms. Mahnaz Rehman and Khatib Ahmed.

Elucidating the aims of the campaign, Ms. Fouzia Tariq said that this campaign was aimed at bridging the gap between Community and Police and foster closer interaction between them.

IGP Sindh appreciated the efforts of civil society organisations in building positive relationships, which in turn will build mutual, trust and respect and strengthen the Police in implementing the Rule of Law.

The IGP Sindh presented a shield to Ms. Fouzia Tariq on her relentless efforts in strengthening bonds between Community and Police.

