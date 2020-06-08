IGP KP, IG Motorways, others promoted to grade-22

Zubair Qureshi

The federal government has promoted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sanaullah Abbasi and IG Motorways Syed Kaleem Imam to grade-22.

Besides these two officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) four officers of the Foreign Service have also been promoted to grade-22. They include Raza Bashir Tarar, Moeen-ul-Haq, Najamus Saqib Butt and Mohammad Nafees Zakaria. Two officers of the Postal Group Ejaz Ahmed Minhas and DG Post Rana Akhlaq have also been promoted to grade-22

A high-powered selection board last Thursday chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the promotion of some 25 officers of various groups to grade 22. According to details, the board had approved the promotion of 10 officers of the Administrative Service, four officers of the Foreign Service, three officers of the Audit and Accounts Group, two each of the Police Service of Pakistan and Income Tax Group, one each of the Customs, Commerce and Trade and Military Land Groups and two officers of the Postal Services.