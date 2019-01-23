IGP issues transfer/ posting of CTD officials

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi has issued transfer / posting orders of four police officers.

According to the details, SSP Technical, CTD Punjab, Mustafa Hameed Malik has been transferred and posted as SSP Admin, CTD Punjab, SP Investigation Vehari, Jalil Imran Khan has been transferred and posted as SP RIB, D.G Khan Region, SDPO Sadar Circle, M.B. Din, Tahir Majeed Khan has been transferred and posted as SDPO Sadar Circle, Narowal whereas, SDPO Sadar Circle Narowal, Nadeem Yasin has been transferred.

