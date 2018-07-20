IGP inaugurates tree plantation campaign by planting coconut palm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi Thursday inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a coconut palm at the Central Police Office (CPO).

The IGP on the occasion was accompanied by Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP-Finance/ Welfare), AIGP-Admin, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP-Headquarters) and other senior officers, a press release said.

Talking to media, he said environmental friendly trees would be planted and each officer/constable would plant at least one sapling.

Over 100,000 saplings would be planted across the province.

He said this would help reduce the effects of climate change and attract the seasonal rains in the province. The campaign aims at to promote the concept of green police and to create awareness among masses regarding importance of tree plantation.

The police chief informed that police lines, police training colleges, police headquarters and other units would be made greener which would have healthy impact at these places.

Amjad also urged all the citizens, welfare organizations and prominent personalities to initiate tree plantation in their concerned areas.

It merits to be mentioned here that the IGP Sindh had issued a letter to all the high-ups of his department to initiate tree plantation campaign in their offices, police lines and other units, the other day. He had warned that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp