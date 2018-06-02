IGP inaugurates Provincial Foreigner Security Cell

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain (Retired) Arif Nawaz Khan inaugurates “Provincial Foreigner Security Cell” at Lahore airport today.

Inspector General of Police Punjab inaugurates “Provincial Foreigner’s Security Cell” established by Special Protection Unit (SPU) at Lahore airport today morning. DIG (SPU) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana and other senior officers were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

Muhammad Faisal Rana briefed Inspector General of Police Punjab that every possible security measures been taken to provide the security to foreigners visiting in Pakistan.

He further told that the purpose of establishing security cell is to ensure the safety and security of Chinese and other foreigners who come to Pakistan.

He briefed Inspector General of Police Punjab regarding the mobility of foreign guests and delegations in detail. Inspector General of Police Punjab ordered Muhammad Faisal Rana that all the Chinese who are working on CPEC projects should be provided with foolproof security and steps should be taken for its further improvement.

He further said that every foreigner who visits Pakistan is the guest of the nation and it is the top priority of the SPU to ensure safety and security of their lives and property.

He directed that the security officials should be provided with modern weapons, fast-moving vehicles, night vision goggles and other such things on priority basis.

He ordered DIG (SPU) to make a field visit to sensitive sites at least once in a month. On this occasion, IG Punjab also talked to foreigners who were present in the security cell for registration.

They lauded the move of Punjab Police of establishing Provincial Foreigner Security Cell and called it a great step in the right direction.