IGP inaugurates office of SP Headquarters Garden

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D Khawaja inaugurated the office of SP Headquarters Garden at District South here on Friday.

On the occasion, the Additional IGP Karachi, Zonal DIGs, SSP South, SSP City and other officials accompanied the IGP, said a statement.

SSP Garden Manzoor khatian welcomed the IG and other guests and took them to various parts of the newly constructed building. The IG also visited monument of martyrs of Sindh Police and offered fateha.

A.D Khawaja lauded construction of the newly building and announced Rs.200,000 cash prize and appreciation certificate for SSP Garden Headquarters. Earlier, a special contingent of Police paid guard of honer to A.D Khwaja on his arrival. —APP

