IGP highlights concept of public friendly police

Staff Reporter

Two thousand martyrs of Punjab police have ascertained the nation that the protection of lives and wealth of public is the top priority of Punjab police and for this great purpose police will not hesitate to sacrifice their lives.

To enhance the capacity of Punjab police the modern technology is being adopted with contemporary needs. The concept of public friendly police is being highlighted with the monitoring of police stations. Besides this, I am monitoring 8787 complaint cell regarding police related complaints.

