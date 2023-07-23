Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar, while appreciating the role of Ulema in promoting peace, inter-faith harmony, and unity among Muslims said that the Ulema who propagate peace are champions of character as well as speech.

He said this while meeting the delegation of Ulema, and Scholars led by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at the Central Police Office.

In a delegation led by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad eminent scholars from all the schools of thought visited the Central Police Office and met IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.