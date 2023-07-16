Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has constituted a committee to probe the killing of a newly married man who had returned from Dubai allegedly by police in Karachi’s Manghopir area a few days ago.Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sharjeel Karim Kharal will head the committee that includes Special Investigation Unit (SIU) chief SSP Junaid Ahmed Shaikh, Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui, AVCC DSP Mumtaz Magsi, SIU DSP Naeem Ahmed and SIU SHO Shabbir Hussain, reads a notification issued by AIG Operations Captain (retd) Haider Raza.

The committee has been tasked with investigating the incident to establish facts and review the supervisory role of an officer involved in it. It will also review the supervisory and accountability mechanism and recommend measures for improvement in supervision and accountability.The committee will also fix the responsibilities of negligence and furnish a detailed report to the Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) based on the terms of references within 10 days.

An FIR No 483/23 has already been registered on the request of the deceased person’s brother over the firing of AVLC personnel that resulted in the death of Hashim Magsi and injuries to his friend Shahzad in the Manghopir area on July 12.A senior police officer has been detained and three cops remain at large following suspicion of their involvement in the murder of Magsi who had recently married and returned from Dubai after 16 years.

Qamar, district superintendent of police (DSP) and District Central incharge of the AVLC, was apprehended as a key suspect in the killing of the newly-married man.