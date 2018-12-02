IGP forms body for action against ‘Qabza group’

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi has constituted a four member committee which will be headed by SP Sadar Lahore Ali Raza in order to provide quick relief to persons affected by illegal land occupations by Mansha Bum. SP investigation Lahore Muhammad Rashid Hidayat and two members from LDA and Revenue department respectively will be members of this committee.

As per directions of IG Punjab SP Sadar will hold open court once in a week and directly hear the complaints of affected persons. The complaints of the aggrieved persons will be sent to concerned departments for further legal proceedings so that people may get timely relief whereas IG Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi will personally supervise and monitor this committee.

Likewise, as per directions of IG Punjab, a special cell has also been established at the office of Waqas Nazeer, DIG operations Lahore where the aggrieved persons may contact to focal person ADIG Ahmad Saleem on these contact numbers 0300-8437298 and 042-99214888. IG Punjab also directed CCPO and DIG Operations Lahore to start a campaign regarding awareness on media for facilitation of the aggrieved persons.

