IGP for strict security on Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi on Friday directed the officers concerned to enhance security on the occasion of annual Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

He ordered to strengthen security measures including police picketing, patrolling, snap checking, intelligence collection and sharing and others to ensure safety of lives and properties of citizens.

Keeping in view that devotees would be coming to attend Urs from across the country, IGP asked to increase security at the entry and exit points of the province for ensuring safety of devotees.

The police chief directed all the Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGPs) for provision of needed logistic support so that quicker police response could be ensured.

Besides this, Amjad Javed Saleemi said that security around mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines and worship places of minorities should be enhanced and the deployed police personnel should be well briefed.

It merits to be mentioned over here that the three-day annual Urs of famous Saint Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi would begin on September 1 at the shrine of saint in Clifton—APP

