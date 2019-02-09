IGP for strict action against those celebrating Basant

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi took notice of celebrating illegal Basant and aerial firing and directed RPO and CPO Faisalabad to take strict action against the violators and take effective steps for protection of wealth and lives of people. CPO Faisalabad submitted a detailed report of Police actions in this matter to IG Punjab.

According to the report Faisalabad police constituted special teams to conduct crackdown against illegal Basant and aerial firing on February 8th 2019. In this crackdown 525 cases have been lodged and 546 accused have been arrested whereas 4053 kites, 161 strings and 122 Goots have been recovered. CPO told in his report that in year 2019, 1077 cases have been registered under kite flying act and 1103 accused have been arrested until now besides seizing 41225 kites, 2955 strings and 626 goots.

According to CPO Faisalabad report in initial 39 days of 2019, the number of cases under kite flying is 204% more than the previous year. In previous year around 354 cases have been registered in same time period whereas in 2019, 1077 cases have been registered by which no innocent citizen died due to kite flying strings and twines in district Faisalabad. It was further reported in report that a crackdown against kite flying is continuous process and still underway and all SPs and SDPOs are themselves supervising this crackdown.

Moreover, on the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi, the promotion cases of Punjab Police lying in pendency for many years have been decided to finalize till 31th March. 40 DSPs have been promoted to rank of SPs, 44 Inspectors have been promoted to ranks of DSPs whereas 176 Sub Inspectors have been promoted to rank of Inspectors in December 2018. Moreover, final Seniority list of 399 inspectors have been issued in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that as per vision of IG Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi, promotion of officers and officials in Punjab Police is being given top priority and a team under supervision of DIG Establishment 1 has completed its task of seniority list within given time frame of IG Punjab.

A notification of seniority list of 399 inspectors has also been issued for their promotion to rank of DSP in this regard. In the next phase, the session of promotion board will be called and these inspectors will be promoted in accordance with the seniority list against vacant posts of DSPs. The remaining officers will be promoted against available vacant posts gradually.

