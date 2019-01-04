IGP for capacity building of investigation department

Staff Reporter

In order to counter the use of sophisticated technology by the criminals, the investigation system will have to be modernized, besides, to stop the defective and problematic investigation system for which the only way is to enhance the capacity building of the investigation department in Punjab Police. This is the reason that the training process is underway to enabled the investigation officers to cope up the challenges being faced in this regard. For the purpose 72 master trainers have completed their training who will be responsible to train the Investigation Officers across Punjab and will achieve the target of training of 10 thousand Investigation with in next 3 to 4 months.

This was stated by inspector General Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony among 72 master trainers held at Police Training College, Lahore today. Addl: IGP Training Punjab, Tariq Masood Yasin, Commandant Police Training College Lahore, Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Training, Muhammad Idrees, AIG Training, Zahid Nawaz Marwat and other senior officers were also present at this occasion.

On this occasion IG Punjab expected that Master trainers will not only transfer modern based training to investigation officers but also impart them use of IT gadgets and other weapons so that they investigate the criminals in better way.

IG Punjab further said that Punjab Police should be service oriented and also accountable along with service delivery so that Sifarshi culture could be ended because only dedicated, honest and professional officers and officials are free from chains of Sifarshi culture.

He further said that the investigation officers who can not write zimni will not be able to offer his duty in investigation section.

On this event, additional IG training Tariq Masood Yaseen told that during the training, the trainers have been given training of importance of crime scene, finger prints, DNA test, geo fencing, geo mapping, call record analysis and use of software in call record.

Commandant police training college Lahore DIG Mirza Faran Baig told that special lectures of skilled persons of Punjab forensic authority, Punjab information technology board, prosecution Punjab and CTD have been arranged for officers.

Later on, IG Punjab Punjab distributed from 5 to 20 thousand cash prize to every trainee whereas CLI Police Training College, Lahore, DSP Khalid Saeed and Inspector Legal Aslam Shehzad were given cash prize of one lac each for their extraordinary performance.

