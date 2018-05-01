IGP for boosting campaign against bonded labour

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that a campaign against forced and bonded labour at brick-kilns should be boosted across the Punjab.

Addressing a video-link conference of all RPOs at Central Police Office here on Monday, he said that DPOs should inspect brick-kilns in their respective districts and take legal action against the owners and managers indulging in bonded labour practices.

Senior police officers, while briefing the IG Punjab, stated that swift action was underway against bonded labour at brick-kilns in all districts of Punjab. During the last two days, 182 cases have been registered against owners and managers of kilns and 122 accused were arrested. Among the arrested persons, there are 85 owners of kilns and 37 are managers of kilns.

The IG Punjab was told that 3,113 brick-kilns had been inspected under supervision of DPOs and SDPOs in all districts, while 255 children were rescued from the kilns under the Child Labour Act 2016. The IG Punjab stressed further proceedings against the accused.

Addl IG D&I Ejaz Hussain Shah, CCPO Lahore Capt (retd) Ameen Wains, DIG Legal Abdul Rub Chaudhry, DIG Operations Lahore, Dr Haider Ashraf and other officers were present in conference.