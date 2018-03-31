IGP for beefing up security on Easter

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that on the event of Easter steps should be taken with all possible resources for provision of fool proof security to worship places of minority specially churches, important markets, parks and entertainment points and supervision and checking through CCTV cameras, walk through gates and metal detectors at entrance and exit points of all Christian worship places should be ensured.

He said that snipers and plain clothed commandos should be deployed around the buildings of churches so that ‘Christians Biradri’ may perform their religious rites fearlessly. He added that a new security plan of courts should be oriented under supervision of all RPOs and DPOs and during crafting new plan the equal safety of judges, lawyers and citizens should be specially considered.