IGP for foolproof security for Urs of Shah Latif Bhitai

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D. Khawaja, has directed that foolproof security arrangements be ensured for the 274th Urs of great mystic saint, Poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai which begins at Bhit Shah on November 4.

He also directed that encroachments be also removed from around the Dargah. The IGP directed that police personnel be deployed in sufficient numbers besides posting policemen in plain clothes to ensure foolproof security.

He also called for enhancing patrolling, snap checking, picketing and surveillance.—APP

