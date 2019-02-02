IGP engaging students, youths against drugs abuse

Zubair Qureshi

The new Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan is introducing concept of friendly policing and in the federal capital.

In this regard he has taken a number of steps that include meeting the different community representatives, engaging clergy and minority leaders. Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Zulfiqar’s latest move to rid the educational institutes of drugs has won him praise on a large scale.

Such marathon interactions by the top police cop in Islamabad were never heard of before.

On Thursday, (January 31) he was invited by the Metropolitan International United College in Sector H-8/4 to brief the students about the hazards of drug use and what they should do in case they are approached by some drug peddlers.

On Friday, February 1, he was in Girls Guides Headquarters H-9/4 to make the young female members of society aware of drugs abuse and its effects on health and society.

Not only Inspector General of Islamabad Police is taking time out of his busy schedule for this community service, his officers are also engaging at their limited level to bring reconciliation among various sections of society and end their disputes.

One such initiative was taken by Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal who held an ‘Open Kutchery’ at Shalimar police station with the commitment to provide immediate justice to people after listening their complaints.

The Open Kutchery was organized following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has provided guidance to SPs of various Zones for effective interaction of police with people. The SP (Saddar Zone) listened to the problems of the local people as well as traders and issued directions to immediately resolve them so that public can trust police and culture of friendly policing can be ensured as per prime objective of Islamabad police.

The notables of the area, ASP Margallah Circle Ayesha Gul, DSP Ch. Arsahd and Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations in Saddar Zone attended this kutchery.

The SP said that strict actions is being taken against those involved in drug peddling activities and illegal occupation on properties of others. He said that parking issues would be resolved in the markets of the area after negotiation with show room owners and special deployment of traffic policemen would be ensured for smooth flow of traffic.

He said that traders’ issues would be resolved after negotiations with their representatives while conciliatory committees would be upgraded after effective community policing.

The cases of petty nature would be resolved by such committees while other bodies on such pattern to be set up for effective action against those involved in drug pushing activities in the area.

