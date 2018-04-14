IGP directs strict security

Inspector General of Police Sindh A.D.Khawaja on Friday directed the officials concerned to make stringent security arrangements across Sindh on the occasion of the Holy Night of Mairaaj, ‘Shab-e-Mairaaj’. He directed the DIGs to ensure random checking, patrolling on motorcycle, police picketing, advance intelligence sharing and other concrete steps on the venues and routes of programmes which will be organized on occasion of the Shab-e-Mairaaj, said a statement.

He also directed for physical checking, technical sweeping and clear—APP

