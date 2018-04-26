IGP directs regular drive against bonded labour

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain Retired Arif Nawaz Khan has said that a regular campaign against bonded labour at bricks kilns should be started to eliminate it permanently in all districts of Punjab and no delay should be tolerated for legal action against owners of these kilns that practice forced labour.

He added that a crackdown with the help of labour department and teams of Child Protection Bureau should be launched and FIRs should be lodged against owners or managers forthwith.

He moreover said that on the event of ‘SHAB-E-BARAAT’ all DPOs should devise security plans of Mosques, Imam Bargahs and other congregations personally and also ensure ban on sale of fireworks stuff. In case of any loss with respect to firework, DPO of the respective district shall be held liable for this. He expressed these views while giving directions to CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and all DPOs via video link conference. Additional IGP Operations Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Crimes Shahzad Sultan, AIG Operations Imran Mehmood and AIG Legal Saif ul Murtaza with other officers attended this conference.

In the session Additional IGP Operations Aamir Zulfiqar Khan while briefing to IG Punjab has told that the collective strength of Kilns in Punjab is 9288 in which 266750 labourers work, among these labourers 239392 are male workers and 27358 are female workers. He said that action against these kilns by police teams are carried on against owners of these kilns who practice bonded labour in all districts of Punjab since 1st January 2016 by which 15813 inspections have been conducted under supervision of DPOs and SDPOs.