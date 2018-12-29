IGP directs prompt action on public complaints

Salim Ahmed

As per directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi, all received complaints will be registered now onward and FIR will be lodged for correct applications whereas lodgers of fake FIRs will be trialed under section 182.

IGP Punjab issued instructions to all field officers and directed that quick action should be taken upon due complaints of citizens so that these complaints may be addressed in time.

The monitoring of registration of complaints on IGP Complaint Cell 8787 is going on and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

In continuation of this, IGP Punjab took notice on the application submitted by Munir Ahmad resident of Ferozwala. After the inquiry, IGP Punjab has issued suspension orders of DSP Ferozwala due to his negligence.

According to the details, Munir Ahmad resident of Kot Mehmood Tehseel Ferozwala district Sheikhupura went to his cattle farm to sleep on 12th December 2018 and found 14 unknown dacoits over there. The dacoits made him hostage with the power of weapons and rushed into his home and fled after looting cash and jewelry from his house.

The applicant Munir Ahmad submitted an application on 13 December 2018 at Police Station Sharaqpur for registration of FIR but it was not registered.

The next day, applicant submitted its complaint regarding registration of FIR through call on IGP complaint cell 8787 which was sent to DSP Ferozwala for proceedings.

DSP Ferozwala met the applicant at his office and submitted the report that no such incident took place.

The applicant Munir Ahmad again submitted his complaint against DSP Ferozwala by IGP complaint cell 8787 on 20-12-2018.

IGP Punjab issued orders to all field officers that they should discourage fake complaints and registration of fake FIRs in their concerned districts and also take action under 182 against fake complainants so that noble citizens may be provided protection.

