IGP directs officers to focus on resolving public complaints

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all police officials to focus on crime prevention and resolving public complaints, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, the officers were also directed to take further effective steps to control crime in the city and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

The IGP ordered for strict patrolling and vigilance to ensure effective policing and special crackdown against the drug peddling and gambling dens. He also ordered the arrest of proclaimed offenders and other criminals involved in crimes of heinous nature and are still at large.

He also directed police officials for strict monitoring of those ever faced imprisonment in car lifting or involvement in other criminal activities.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan ordered all police officials, especially investigation officers to complete a probe on pending cases and he would review the overall performance in this regard himself. He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

“Those police officials responsible in delaying the registration of cases and doing sluggish investigation would not be spared and strict disciplinary action would be taken against them” the IGP maintained.

The Islamabad Police Chief emphasized that policing is a service oriented job and every police official must serve humanity with devotion. The IGP directed the police officials to improve ‘information and coordination system’ among various police wings as well as police stations so as to effectively combat criminal elements adding that the officers should be polite with their staff and brief those deputed at the police pickets to keep them alert to avoid any untoward incident. “Islamabad Capital Police is determined to ensure protection to the livesand property of the citizens and every possible effort will be

to accomplish this responsibility” he added. NNI