IGP directs for speedy investigation

Missing person cases

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed all police officials to accelerate efforts in investigating the cases of missing persons which are being heard by Islamabad High Court.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to review the performance of various police wings. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Faisal Ali Raja, SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghayas Gul and all Zonal SPs.

The IGP directed to improve the quality of investigation and make renewed efforts to curb crime.

He said that latest technology should be used during investigation of cases and efforts to be accelerated for investigation of missing persons’ cases being heard by Islamabad High Court.

The police chief directed to improve traffic flow in the city by introducing an effective system for the convenience of road users. The IGP ordered for strict patrolling as well as vigilance in the city and to launch special crackdown against criminal elements including absconders.

He ordered to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders and other criminals involved in crimes of heinous nature. The IGP directed all officials to ensure effective security arrangements in the city as well strict checking at police pickets.

While reviewing the performance of Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) and Investigation Wing of Islamabad Police, the IGP directed to further improve it.

