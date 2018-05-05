IGP directs for mechanism to ensure smooth traffic flow in Ramazan

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D. Khawaja has directed the officials concerned to devise a mechanism to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-mubarak, especially ahead of Iftar times.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review traffic management and regulatory system and steps taken by the traffic police with regard to control traffic, said a statement on Friday.

DIG Traffic Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, DIG Headquarters Sindh Naeem Ahmed Sheikh and the AIG Logistics, AIG Operations Sindh, AIG Admin and Director IT attended the meeting.

The DIG Traffic Karachi briefed the meeting about the arrangements made by the police to control traffic on important places in the busy hours as well as on the points where traffic is disturbed due to ongoing development and construction work.

The IGP Sindh directed the officials concerned to devise such a strategy and system so as to facilitate the people to get information about their vehicles which were lifted from the no-parking zones.

The name and contact number of the respective traffic section should be written on a sign-board in the no-parking areas, he directed.

He also directed that the traffic police should improve the system to create awareness among the masses about the traffic situation on the roads through the F.M Radio Station of Sindh Police that is FM-88.6. The overall efficiency of the traffic helpline 1915 should also be improved in the public interest, he added.

He said the orders with regard to timing of entry of heavy transport in the city should strictly be implemented and all the SSPs of traffic concerned should be served a communication in this regard—APP

