IGP directs election security plan

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D.Khawaja on Friday directed the officials concerned to prepare and submit a contingency plan with regard to security arrangements across Sindh for holding impartial, transparent, free and fair general election.

In a statement issued here, he said that implementation on the code of conduct of the election be incorporated in the priorities and leaders and office-bearers of all political parties be taken into confidence as well as their cooperation in holding free and transparent election be sought.

He also directed the DIGs to further develop close liaison with Police, Rangers and all other law enforcement agencies and make security arrangements with their consultation.

