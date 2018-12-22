IGP directs crackdown against sellers of poisonous liquor

Staff Reporter

Inspector General Police Punjab Amjad Javed saleemi has issued directions to launch massive crackdown against sellers of poisonous liquor on the event of Christmas.

In continuation of this crackdown, on the direction of DPO Toba Singh, in the area of Police station Naya Lahore, Police arrested five persons who were dealers of poisonous liquor, namely, Muhammad Abid s/oMuhammad Hussain Ali, Faisal s/o Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Manzur s/o Muhammad Mansha, Muhammad Jumma Khan s/o Muhammad Ameen and Muhammad Usman s/o Yaqub and registered FIRs bearing numbers 279, 280, 281 and 282 against them.

Share on: WhatsApp