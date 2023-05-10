IGP conducts aerial survey of city security, deployment

Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, along with Additional IG Special Branch, conducted an aerial survey of Karachi areas including Tower, Suhrab Goth, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Dalmia, and Millennium Point, to review security situation.

He reviewed the current law and order situation and security deployment across the city. The protection of life and property of the people and all the important installations in the province are the priorities of the Sindh Police, he said while speaking on the occasion.

The IGP said that reserve/anti-rights troops should be deployed district-wise while security measures under random snap-checking and picketing should be strengthened.