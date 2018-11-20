IGP complaint cell 8787 to be integrated with OPC

Salim Ahmed

With the view for timely resolution of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis the IGP complaint cell 8787 will be integrated with the Overseas Pakistanis Commision (OPC) very shortly. This decision was made by inspector General police Punjab during his meeting with four member visiting delegation overseas Pakistanis commission Punjab at central police office Lahore today.

The delegation was headed by Director General, Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab, Usman Anwer, Vice Chairman Person, Ch. Waseem Akhter and Chaudhary Waseem Zafar were also were present during the meeting. Addl: Director General, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab, SSP Imran Mehmood and AIG Operations, Awais Malik also attended the meeting.

The delegation discussed the pending cases relating to police department of overseas Pakistanis in detail. IGP was told that 2092 complaints have been received so far by commission among 1659 have been addressed whereas, 433 are still lying pending in various police districts.

The Provincial Police Officer directed AIG Operations, Awais Malik to issue the instructions to all DPOs to resolve the pendency within 30 days and inform IGP office accordingly.

Amjad Javed Saleemi further directed that all counters which were established in DPO office, inspector rank officer must be deputed to serve there and all junior officers must be replaced immediately, added the IGP.

It was also decided that in all those countries including U.K, USA, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Spain and Norway where the population of overseas Pakistanis is more than 100,000, the OPC will be linked with IGP Complaint Cell 8787, whereas, in second phase these counters will be integrated with Khidmat Marakaz in Punjab.

Moreover, in order to celebrate the sacred Mahafils and taken out processions with religious fervor in connection with Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi?, the security arrangements have been finalized by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi, today.

IGP decided to depute 57445 officers / officials to perform duties across Punjab for protection of 1821 Mehfil-e-Milad and 2004 Processions. Among these 410 Gazetted Officer, 930 Inspectors, 2848 Sub-Inspectors, 4804 ASIs, 4251 Head constables 36161 Constables, 7860 Police Qaumi Razakar (PQR) and 2181 Special Police Officials are included. As many as 183 walk through gates, 7733 Metal Detectors and 1636 CCTV Cameras will also be installed to protect these Mahafil and Processions.

Amjad Javed Saleemi further directed the DPOs that they should personally ensure the surveillance and monitoring of all these activities, particularly the sensitive places identified in their respective districts, besides, ensuring the security arrangements.

All field officers were also directed to deploy the given force around streets, markets, government buildings, important roads and highways, Banks, Mosques, Darbars and Holy Places so that each citizen can celebrate this Holy day with satisfaction and without any fear.

