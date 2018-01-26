IGP briefed on progress in Asma case

PESHAWAR : Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salahuddin Khan Mehsud on Friday visited Mardan where he was briefed upon progress made in Asma’s rape and murder case.

The four-year-old Asma was sexually assaulted and strangled to death earlier this month.

A DNA test confirmed that she was raped.

A statement issued by the Central Police Office here said the IGP was briefed by DIG and DPO Mardan regarding progress in rape and murder case of four-year-old girl, Asma.

The IGP was told that the forensic report of the case has not yet been received and likely to be collected next week.

The IGP was further told that once the forensic report is received more aspects and evidences of the crime will become clear that would help carry forward the investigation process.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the investigative team that was working under the headship of DPO Mardan.

Orignally published by NNI