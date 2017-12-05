IGP awards policeman for timely help to deserted road user

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak on Monday awarded a policeman for providing timely assistance to a deserted road user whose vehicle had broken down during travel in the Capital, a police spokesman said.

He said that IGP Islamabad was informed by the citizen that his vehicle had broken down during travel in the Capital and a traffic police Sub-Inspector Muhammad Khan provided him help. He said that he moved towards his destination with satisfaction due to this timely help.

Following this information, the IGP called the police official in his office and awarded him cash prize and commendation certificate. Islamabad police chief said that policemen should be encouraged for help to the citizens and their morale should be kept high through special awards for them.

Khalid Khattak said that Islamabad Police is always ready to provide help to the citizens which would also help to further improve the image of the force.—APP

Related