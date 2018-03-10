IGP assures full support to KP Food Authority

Peshawar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salahuddin Mahsud paid a visit to Directorate General of KP Food Safety and Halaal Food Authority and extended full support to ensure safe food for the people.

Director General food authority Riaz Khan Mahsud briefed the IGP about various functions of the authority.

Salahuddin inspected various sections of the newly state of the art building of the authority, saying it was a role model for rest of the government offices to work out of the way to facilitate the masses.

The director general explained that authority was soon to be operational in seven divisions of the province for execution of KP food safety and Halaal Food Act 2014, adding that KP police would be required to work side by side with officers of the divisional offices to implement the rule of law.

Salahuddin assured his support to the Director General and other officers of the authority to make sure supply of safe food to general public. “It is my core priority to extend all out support to KP food authority,” he remarked.

He directed for keeping close liaison with divisional offices of the authority to ensure safe and hygienic food for kids, families and all general public.—APP