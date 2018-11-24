IGP announces to award Tamgha-e-Shujaat to martyred cops

Inspector General of Sindh Police, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday announced to give Tamgha-e-Shujaat to ASI Asharaf Daud and Constable Muhammad Aamir Khan, who embraced martyrdom in the firing incident at the Chinese Consulate here. He attended the funeral prayers of the Cops at the Police headquarters Garden South and assured of his full cooperation on behalf of Sindh Government to the bereaved families, said a statement.

The Sindh Police chief has also directed the AIG Welfare Sindh Police to provide every possible assistance to the genuine and legal heirs of the martyred cops.

He further directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps regarding preparation for relevant documents to provide incentives on behalf of the police department to the bereaved families.—APP

